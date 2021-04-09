Indiana governor vetoes bill curtailing emergency power

Lawmakers could vote to override Holcomb’s veto before the current legislative session ends in late April. Unlike Congress and most states, Indiana lawmakers can override a governor’s veto by a simple majority of both chambers.

The bill would establish a new process for the General Assembly to call itself into an emergency session when it isn’t meeting during its annual legislative session. The legality of that process, however, has been questioned since the state constitution gives the governor — not the Legislature — the authority for calling a special session.

Holcomb’s veto letter said any action taken by the Legislature during such an emergency session would face “significant uncertainty.”

“Government should serve as a steady foundation during a time of crisis,” the letter said. “Avoidable legal challenges during a state of emergency will only serve to be disruptive to our state.”

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said in a statement that Holcomb had been clear about vetoing the bill and that he would discuss what actions to take with GOP senators next week.