Indiana governor vetoes bill limiting local health orders

Some medical and health organizations opposed the county health authority bill, arguing against shifting authority away from public health professionals to local elected officials who largely don’t have such experience. Supporters say it only applies to local actions issued under an emergency and not to orders issued against an individual business or resident over matters such as health code violations.

Democratic state Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville, an obstetrician and gynecologist, called the bill “dangerous” during debate in the House. She compared allowing local elected officials to block county health orders to those officials allowing a dangerous bridge to remain open over the objections of engineers because of complaints from businesses.

“They may be virtuous people but they’re not epidemiologists,” Fleming said of elected officials. “They don’t understand vectors and incubation periods.”

The bill would also give local elected officials hiring authority over local health officers and create a procedure allowing the public to appeal enforcement actions such as citations, fines or an order to close a business to an elected county or city board. Final negotiations on the bill left out provisions from a previous version that would have allowed a business to stay open during its appeal even if it was not following health orders.