 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Indiana governor won't specify anti-abortion steps he backs

  • 0
Abortion-Indiana

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks with reporters after an Indiana Black Expo event at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Holcomb sidestepped taking a stance on how far the Republican-dominated Legislature should go in further restricting abortions in the state when lawmakers begin a special session on July 25.

 Tom Davies - staff, AP

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb sidestepped taking a stance Tuesday on how far the Republican-dominated Legislature should go in restricting abortions when state lawmakers begin a special session in less than two weeks.

Republican legislative leaders have provided no details on whether they will push for a full abortion ban or allow exceptions, such as in cases of rape, incest or to protect the woman’s life.

The Republican governor told reporters Tuesday that he has been discussing the issue with lawmakers but he wouldn’t say what provisions he wants to see in the bill that will be taken up after the special legislative session starts July 25.

“I am comfortable saying I want to make progress to protect innocent life and I will continue to be,” Holcomb said.

People are also reading…

Democrats have criticized Republicans for delaying the special session, originally scheduled to begin July 6, and for holding private meetings to discuss provisions of the bill.

Indiana’s debate comes as more restrictive abortion laws have already taken effect in several Republican-led states following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last month to end constitutional protection for abortion.

Holcomb said he believes lawmakers are listening to voters ahead of the session that is set to last about three weeks. When asked whether Republicans lack a consensus on the issue, Holcomb responded: “Well, we’re not drones. I mean, we have opinions and they differ, right? And that’s good and we can learn from one another.”

The governor said two weeks ago that he had no “red lines” on what anti-abortion measures lawmakers might consider. But he said Tuesday that he did not mean “anything goes. I would never approach any issue that way.”

“I have not laid out any ultimatums to say, ‘This is what should be in or shouldn’t be in, or can be in or couldn’t be in’ for me,” Holcomb said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion, delivering impassioned remarks condemning the Supreme Court decision that ended that constitutional right. He said it's now up to Congress to fully restore the right, and he implored Americans to “vote, vote, vote, vote” in November to elect sympathetic candidates. Biden on Friday formalized instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

In a heated, “unhinged” dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states' voting machines, the House Jan. 6 committee has revealed. Then, in a last ditch effort to salvage his presidency, Trump summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the deadly riot. In another revelation Tuesday, committee co-chair Liz Cheney said the panel had notified the Justice Department that Trump himself had contacted a potential witness who was talking with the committee. The panel also presented evidence that Trump aides secretly planned for a second rally stage across from the Capitol on the day of the attack.

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. The attack stunned the nation that has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead from major damage to his heart and two neck wounds. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene and identified him as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy.

Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in 'smart' border technology

Mexico agrees to invest $1.5B in 'smart' border technology

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador has agreed during meetings with President Joe Biden to spend $1.5 billion to improve “smart” border technology. It's a move the White House says shows neighborly cooperation succeeding where Trump administration vows to wall off the border and have Mexico pay for it could not. A person familiar with a series of agreements signed after the two leaders met Tuesday says they also called for expanding the number of work visas the U.S. issues and welcoming more refugees. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been formally announced.

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Her abrupt guilty plea came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner until the trial was over. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes

Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes

Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court has ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes may be placed only in election offices and that no one other than the voter can return a ballot in person. The decision is a defeat for Democrats in the battleground state who decried Friday's ruling as making it harder to vote. However, the court didn’t address whether anyone other than the voter can return his or her own ballot by mail. That means that anyone could still collect multiple ballots for voters and, instead of putting them in a drop box, instead return them by mail.

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his resignation amid a mass revolt by top members of his government. His departure marks an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics. Months of defiance ended almost with a shrug as Johnson stood outside No. 10 Downing St. and conceded that his party wanted him gone. He said: “Them’s the breaks.” The brash, 58-year-old politician who took Britain out of the European Union and steered it through COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine was brought down by one scandal too many — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct.

A robust June jobs report clouds outlook for US economy

A robust June jobs report clouds outlook for US economy

A strong hiring report for June has assuaged fears that the U.S. economy might be on the cusp of a recession — and highlighted the resilience of the nation’s job market. Yet the figures the government released Friday also spotlighted the sharp divide between the healthy labor market and the rest of the economy: Inflation has soared to 40-year highs, consumers are increasingly gloomy, home sales and manufacturing are weakening and the economy might actually have shrunk for the past six months. The contrasting picture suggests an economy at a crossroads. Strong hiring and wage growth could help stave off recession.

How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign

How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign

As Donald Trump considers another White House run, polls show he's the most popular figure in the Republican Party. But it wasn’t always that way. In 2016, he was competing at one point against a dozen rivals, and he won only about one-third of the vote in key early states. He even lost in Iowa, which kicks off the nomination process. He prevailed because those who opposed his brand of politics were never able to coalesce around a single rival. That same dynamic could repeat itself. With a growing list of candidates gearing up to run, even a Trump diminished by two impeachments and mounting legal vulnerabilities could hold a commanding position in a fractured, multi-candidate primary.

In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump

In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump

Joe Biden took office looking to reshape U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. But so far, he’s struggled to separate his approach from Donald Trump's. Biden is set to visit Israel and Saudi Arabia this coming week. As a candidate, Biden condemned the Trump administration’s policy on Israeli settlements in the West Bank. As president, Biden has been unable to pressure the Israelis to halt the building of Jewish settlements. Biden will meet with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who U.S. intelligence officials say approved the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump largely overlooked the kingdom’s human rights record and stepped up military sales.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study finds US emissions responsible for $2 trillion in damage to other nations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News