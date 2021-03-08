Indiana group asks US Supreme Court to hear mail voting suit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A voting rights group is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider its lawsuit that aimed to make mail-in ballots available to all Indiana voters for last fall’s election.

Attorneys for the advocacy group Indiana Vote By Mail argue in the petition filed Friday that the state law allowing no-excuse mail balloting by those ages 65 and older infringes on the constitutional rights of those younger.

Indiana’s mail-in voting law limits such ballot to those who fall into one of 11 categories, including being 65 or older, having a disability or being absent from their home county or working throughout Election Day voting hours.

Bill Groth, an attorney representing voters named in the lawsuit, said even though the 2020 election is over, his clients are still seeing their constitutional rights infringed by Indiana law.

“Younger voters thus have less opportunity to vote than older voters,” Groth said.