Indiana House backs ending gun permits, tighter abortion law
AP

  • Updated
  • Comments
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators have approved bills that would repeal the state’s permit requirement for carrying a handgun in public and further tighten the state’s abortion laws.

The Indiana House voted Monday largely along party lines with Republicans favoring repealing the gun permit requirement that supporters of the move argue undermines Second Amendment protections. The bill would allow anyone age 18 or older to carry a handgun except for reasons such as having a felony conviction, facing a restraining order from a court or having a dangerous mental illness.

The Republican-dominated House also voted in favor of a bill that would require doctors to tell patients about a disputed treatment to stop a drug-induced abortion after a woman has taken the first of two pills for the procedure.

Abortion opponents argue the bill ensures that women who may change their minds about ending their pregnancies have information about stopping the process by taking a different drug after having taken the first of the two drugs for a medication abortion. Abortion-rights supporters maintain doctors would be forced to provide dubious information to their patients.

Both bills now go to the Senate for consideration.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

