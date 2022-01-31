Indiana House backs GOP bill tightening mail-in voting rules

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House approved along party lines Monday a Republican-backed proposal that would require voters who request mail-in ballots to swear under possible penalty of perjury that they won’t be able to vote in person at any time during the 28 days before Election Day.

House members voted 66-28 in favor of the bill that supporters maintain is aimed at encouraging people to cast ballots in person during Indiana's early voting period. Democrats and voting rights activists argue it would discourage people from selecting their most convenient way of voting.

The proposal now goes to the Republican-dominated state Senate for consideration and comes as some GOP-controlled states have restricted voting by mail and made other changes such as limiting when voters can cast ballots.

Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Tim Wesco of Osceola defended the proposal as an updating of the state’s mail-in ballot law to reflect the greater availability of early in-person voting over the past couple decades.

Indiana’s current mail-in voting limits allow people to vote by mail only if they fall into one of several categories, including being 65 or older or scheduled to work throughout the 12 hours Election Day polling sites are open. None of those restrictions currently involve the early voting period.

