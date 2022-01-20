 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Indiana House backs GOP tax cut plan that has uncertain fate

  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans pushed a plan for broad cuts to Indiana’s business and individual taxes through the state House on Thursday, sending it to an uncertain fate in the GOP-dominated Senate.

House members voted 68-25 mostly along party lines in favor of the proposal potentially cutting more than $1 billion a year in various taxes.

Republican supporters called the plan a responsible way of returning money to taxpayers following a big jump in tax collections helped by federal COVID-19 relief funding that is projected to boost state government’s cash reserves to a whopping $5.1 billion by the end of next June.

Democrats criticized the plan for mostly benefitting corporations and the wealthy rather than using the money to reduce college tuition, help pay childcare expenses and cover high prescription drug bills.

People are also reading…

Key parts of the House plan would cut Indiana’s current individual income tax rate of 3.23% over the next four years to 3.0%. That would ultimately reduce state tax collections by an estimated $500 million a year when fully implemented in 2026.

The plan also proposes cuts in several business taxes, potentially cutting those tax bills by between $700 million and $850 million a year.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP Senate leaders have raised doubts about taking action on major tax cuts this year, saying they want to wait until the 2023 session when lawmakers draft a new two-year state budget and will have more information about the economy’s direction after federal COVID-19 relief payments end.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia maintained a tough posture Wednesday amid the tensions over its troop buildup near Ukraine, with a top diplomat warning that Moscow will accept nothing less but “watertight” U.S. guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine.

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's top diplomat angrily rejected U.S. allegations that Moscow was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine, as Russian troops that are amassed near the Ukraine border launched more drills Monday.

In Washington, a day of snapshots of divisions and futility

In Washington, a day of snapshots of divisions and futility

WASHINGTON (AP) — There was a closed-door huddle by an embattled President Joe Biden with his own party's senators, apparently for naught. An eyebrow-raising speech on the Senate floor by a recalcitrant Democrat. And a defiant news conference by the top House Republican.

Legal risks in sedition conspiracy case against Oath Keepers

Legal risks in sedition conspiracy case against Oath Keepers

The seditious conspiracy case against members and associates of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group marks the boldest attempt so far by the government to prosecute those who attacked the U.S. Capitol, but invoking the rarely used charge carries considerable risks.

Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won't stop filibuster

Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won't stop filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital for protecting democracy appeared headed for defeat as the Senate churned into debate Tuesday, a devastating setback enabled by President Joe Biden’s own party as two holdout senators refuse to support rule changes to overcome a Republican filibuster.

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy collapsed late Wednesday when two senators refused to join their own party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster after a raw, emotional debate.

Russia moves more troops westward amid Ukraine tensions

Russia moves more troops westward amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is a sending an unspecified number of troops from the country’s far east to Belarus for major war games, officials said Tuesday, a deployment that will further beef up Russian military presence near Ukraine amid Western fears of a planned invasion.

Headed to disaster? US, Russia harden stances in talks

Headed to disaster? US, Russia harden stances in talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The failure of last week’s high-stakes diplomatic meetings to resolve escalating tensions over Ukraine has put Russia, the United States and its European allies in uncharted post-Cold War territory, posing significant challenges for the main players to avoid an outright and potentially disastrous confrontation.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rare elephant twins born in Kenyan park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News