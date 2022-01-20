Indiana House backs GOP tax cut plan that has uncertain fate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans pushed a plan for broad cuts to Indiana’s business and individual taxes through the state House on Thursday, sending it to an uncertain fate in the GOP-dominated Senate.

House members voted 68-25 mostly along party lines in favor of the proposal potentially cutting more than $1 billion a year in various taxes.

Republican supporters called the plan a responsible way of returning money to taxpayers following a big jump in tax collections helped by federal COVID-19 relief funding that is projected to boost state government’s cash reserves to a whopping $5.1 billion by the end of next June.

Democrats criticized the plan for mostly benefitting corporations and the wealthy rather than using the money to reduce college tuition, help pay childcare expenses and cover high prescription drug bills.

Key parts of the House plan would cut Indiana’s current individual income tax rate of 3.23% over the next four years to 3.0%. That would ultimately reduce state tax collections by an estimated $500 million a year when fully implemented in 2026.

The plan also proposes cuts in several business taxes, potentially cutting those tax bills by between $700 million and $850 million a year.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP Senate leaders have raised doubts about taking action on major tax cuts this year, saying they want to wait until the 2023 session when lawmakers draft a new two-year state budget and will have more information about the economy’s direction after federal COVID-19 relief payments end.

