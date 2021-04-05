Indiana House backs more legislative power over emergencies

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House has voted to give the Legislature more authority to intervene during emergencies declared by the governor.

The Senate is expected to vote later Monday on sending the bill to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, has questioned whether the proposal is allowed under the state constitution and said last week he would veto it. The House voted 64-33 on Monday in favor of the bill.

Holcomb has faced criticism from some conservatives over coronavirus restrictions he’s imposed by executive order over the past year. Republican legislative leaders praise the governor’s actions during the pandemic but say the bill is meant to allow the input of lawmakers during extended emergency situations.