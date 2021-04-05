 Skip to main content
Indiana House backs more legislative power over emergencies
AP

Indiana House backs more legislative power over emergencies

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House has voted to give the Legislature more authority to intervene during emergencies declared by the governor.

The Senate is expected to vote later Monday on sending the bill to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, has questioned whether the proposal is allowed under the state constitution and said last week he would veto it. The House voted 64-33 on Monday in favor of the bill.

Holcomb has faced criticism from some conservatives over coronavirus restrictions he’s imposed by executive order over the past year. Republican legislative leaders praise the governor’s actions during the pandemic but say the bill is meant to allow the input of lawmakers during extended emergency situations.

The bill would establish a new process for the General Assembly to call itself into an emergency session when it isn’t meeting during its annual legislative session. Some legal experts question that process, however, since the state constitution gives the governor — not the Legislature — the authority for calling a special session.

Lawmakers could potentially vote to override Holcomb’s veto by a simple majority of both houses before the current legislative session ends in late April.

Holcomb is lifting the statewide mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions as of Tuesday.

