Indiana lawmakers advance bill allowing health order appeals

“I cannot skirt my duty and do something that I believe is unconstitutional. ... It's v-e-t-o," Holcomb said Wednesday. “All these bills that have anything to do with how we manage our way through this thorny period in our state’s history concern me.”

Lawmakers could give final approval to the governor's power bill as early as Thursday. Holcomb would have seven days to sign or veto it — or it would then become law without his signature. That could give the Legislature time to override a potential veto by a simple majority of both houses before the current session ends in late April.

The House committee additionally amended and approved a separate bill Wednesday that would designate religious activities as essential services and prohibit any restrictions on them during a declared emergency, including in-person services.

