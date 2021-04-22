Indiana lawmakers approve state budget, finish session

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers gave final approval Thursday to a new two-year $37 billion state budget as they wrapped up this year’s regular legislative session.

That Republican-written budget plan is highlighted by an overall school funding increase of about 4.5% in each of the next two years. That is more than double what budget negotiators had proposed before new projections showed state tax collections should bounce back stronger than expected from the pandemic recession.

The budget bill cleared the House in a 96-2 vote and the Senate by a 46-3 margin. Several Democratic legislators called it the best state spending plan in years, crediting President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats for helping the state with $3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money.

The state budget also includes money for numerous economic grant programs and construction projects drawing on that federal money.

Republicans described the budget plan as focused on helping the state’s economy grow in the coming years and helping to give long-deserved raises to teachers.

