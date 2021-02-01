Indiana lawmakers discuss 1st cigarette tax hike since 2007

INDIANANPOLIS (AP) — Indiana could increase its cigarette tax for the first time in more than a decade and impose a new state tax on vaping liquids under a proposal taken up Monday by state lawmakers.

The proposal would add $1 to the state’s current 99.5 cents per pack cigarette tax and has the backing of many health organizations and business groups as a way to discourage smoking and reduce Indiana’s high smoking rate.

It also would charge a 39% tax on the liquids used in e-cigarettes, which bill sponsor Republican Rep. Julie Olthoff, of Crown Point, said would be roughly equivalent to the cigarette tax.

Bryan Hannon, an American Cancer Society lobbyist, told the Indiana House Public Health Committee that increasing the cost for vaping was needed so that it didn’t become more appealing to cigarette smokers.

“The importance of tobacco tax parity in public health is to make sure when you raise the price on one tobacco product, you’re raising the price on other tobacco products so as not to encourage switching,” Hannon said.

Some supporters want an even greater increase of $2 per pack in the cigarette tax.