Indiana lawmakers force through ban on local rental rules

The bill would prohibit local regulations on matters such the screening process for renters, leasing terms, fees charged by landlords or requiring notification of tenants’ rights.

Tenant advocates, however, have maintained the proposal would be unfair to the estimated 30%, or some 2 million, of Indiana residents living in rental housing and tilt state law heavily in favor of landlords.

Republicans pointed to bills advancing this session that would delete a clause banning local rules on any “aspects of the landlord-tenant relationship,” which Holcomb cited in his veto message.

Leaders of local government organizations and tenants-rights groups haven’t been satisfied with that step.

Democratic Rep. Robin Shackleford of Indianapolis called the rental regulations ban “unconscionable” in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic while many renters are facing possible evictions.

“Republicans seem relentless in their drive to strip local governments — particularly that of the city of Indianapolis — of their authority in these matters,” said Shackleford, chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus. “The General Assembly is not and cannot be the end-all, be-all power in Indiana. We have 92 individual counties across our great state that experience unique issues.”