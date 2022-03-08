Indiana lawmakers near vote on multiyear income tax cut

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers could vote Tuesday on a plan that a top Republican said would include an individual income tax cut phased in over several years.

Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said the proposal would cut the state’s current income tax rate of 3.23% to 2.9% in small steps over the next seven years but not include some business tax cuts that face resistance from GOP senators.

The tax cut package was a major remaining issue as lawmakers look to possibly finish this year’s legislative session on Tuesday. House Republicans had pushed the tax cut plan as the state saw big jumps in tax collections over the past year fueled by federal COVID-19 relief funding.

Gov. Eric Holcomb had joined Senate Republican leaders in being hesitant to support major tax cuts because of worries about inflation and a possible economic slowdown. But Holcomb changed course last week, saying he believed the state could afford tax cuts because of continued strong tax revenues.

Details on the tax cut plan weren’t immediately released, but the seven-year implementation would push the full cut until 2028, spreading out both the impact on state revenue and the savings to taxpayers. The governor’s office estimated the income tax cut proposal would reduce state revenue by $900 million a year when fully implemented.

Those tax cuts, however, might not be automatic as Huston said negotiators continued discussing possibly linking the rate cuts to whether state tax collections remain strong.

