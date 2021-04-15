Indiana lawmakers override governor's emergency powers veto

Republican Sen. Sue Glick of LaGrange said Holcomb acted alone in imposing restrictions on the state’s 6.7 million residents. Glick said that shouldn’t happen during such long-lasting emergencies.

“We hope and pray that there will be none like it in the future, but in the event there is, we’re simply asking for a seat at the table, an opportunity to represent our constituents and to give them the representation that they’ve elected us to provide,” Glick said.

Holcomb wrote in his veto letter last week that he considered the bill unconstitutional and warned that any action taken by the Legislature during a self-declared emergency session would face “significant uncertainty.”

“Government should serve as a steady foundation during a time of crisis,” he wrote. “Avoidable legal challenges during a state of emergency will only serve to be disruptive to our state.”