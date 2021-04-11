Indiana lawmakers planning on return for redistricting votes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers won’t be done for the year when their regular legislative session ends later this month.

Legislative leaders are laying the groundwork for a return by all 150 lawmakers to Indianapolis months from now to approve new congressional and General Assembly districts based on data from last year’s census.

That step is needed because the redistricting data isn’t expected to be released by the Census Bureau until August, at the earliest. The legal deadline for turning in the redistricting data was March 31, but the Census Bureau said it needed more time because of operational delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provisions included in the state budget bill would extend the current legal deadline for adjourning this year’s legislative session from April 29 until Nov. 15.

Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said he expected public hearings would be held around the state and that the Legislature’s election committees would meet to discuss the maps before bringing all lawmakers back for votes on the new districts.