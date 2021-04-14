 Skip to main content
Indiana lawmakers send abortion 'reversal' bill to governor
AP

Indiana lawmakers send abortion 'reversal' bill to governor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have approved a bill requiring doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment that could stop the abortion process.

The Republican-dominated House voted 62-25 on Wednesday to give the measure final legislative approval, sending it to GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb for consideration.

Republican have pushed the bill, despite objections that it would force doctors to provide dubious information to their patients.

Supporters argue the requirement would ensure that women who take the first of the two drugs for a medication abortion and then change their minds about ending their pregnancies have information about stopping the process by taking a different drug.

Six states already have similar requirements in place, while laws in three other states — North Dakota, Oklahoma and Tennessee — have been blocked by legal challenges, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, which has successfully sued to block several anti-abortion laws adopted by Indiana legislators over the past decade, has said the proposal “runs afoul of the Constitution.”

