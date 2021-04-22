 Skip to main content
Indiana lawmakers set to approve budget, finish session
AP

Indiana lawmakers set to approve budget, finish session

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers were set to give final approval to a new two-year $37 billion state budget on Thursday as they wrapped up this year’s regular legislative session.

That Republican-written budget plan is highlighted by an overall school funding increase of about 4.5% in each of the next two years while allowing a contentious expansion of the state's private school voucher program. The funding increase is more than double what budget negotiators had proposed before new projections showed state tax collections should bounce back stronger than expected from the pandemic recession.

The budget also includes money for numerous economic grant programs and construction projects drawing on $3 billion the state is receiving from the federal coronavirus relief program backed by President Joe Biden and pushed by Democrats through Congress without Republican support.

Members of the Indiana House are meeting in their traditional Statehouse chamber for the first time during 2021 after holding their meetings in large conference room of a state office building to allow more space for coronavirus precautions.

But having avoided any COVID-19 disruptions over the past four months, lawmakers will have a more ceremonial end to the session.

