Indiana lawmakers vote to boost their power over emergencies

Some lawmakers have chafed at the 60 executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic that Holcomb has issued under the public health emergency that he declared just days before the 2020 legislative session ended. The Legislature didn’t meet again until November, despite some lawmakers calling for a special session.

House Majority Leader Matt Lehman, a Republican from Berne, said the bill was not “anti-governor” but a response to a generational crisis.

“We’re creating something that needs to take place in the eyes of Hoosiers who are looking to us and saying, ‘You’re my voice, and I want you to have a seat at that table,’” Lehman said.

The House voted 64-33 in favor of the bill, with four Republicans joining all Democrats voting against it. The Senate approved the bill in a 37-10 party-line vote.

Lawmakers could potentially vote to override Holcomb’s veto by a simple majority of both houses before the current legislative session ends in late April.

Legislative leaders say they expect a court challenge to the emergency session plan. Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said he was grateful for how Holcomb has handled the coronavirus pandemic, which health officials say has killed more than 13,000 people in the state.