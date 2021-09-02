Indiana legislators eye Texas abortion law but not this year

The Texas law allows private citizens to bring lawsuits in state court against anyone involved in an abortion other than the patient. Other abortion laws are enforced by state and local officials, with criminal sanctions possible. It also prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks, which is before most women know they’re pregnant.

Abortion-rights supporters vowed to continue the legal fight and said Texas politicians had made a “mockery of the rule of law.”

Republican Indiana state Sen. Liz Brown of Fort Wayne, who sponsored several anti-abortion bills adopted in recent years, said she was interested in pursuing a law similar to the one in Texas.

Brown, who is an attorney, said she believed the provision allowing private citizens to sue abortion providers and others was “appropriate.”

“I think that abortions affect society and the community and frankly, in some states, even though you may have pro-life legislators, you do not always have pro-life bureaucrats who are willing to do enforcement inspections,” Brown said.

Indiana’s Legislature has adopted numerous abortion restrictions over the past decade, with several later blocked by court challenges.