 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Indiana legislators looking to decide about online lottery

  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is supporting the Hoosier Lottery’s consideration of starting online games or ticket sales while state legislators are looking to have their say on whether those will be allowed.

Gov. Eric Holcomb pointed to the interest among lottery players to online options and how those could boost lottery revenue.

“We’re going to continue to look at all the innovations that come out and connect with consumers,” Holcomb said this past week. “Obviously, demand oftentimes drives the day. We want to make sure we do it in a responsible way.”

State lottery officials have been discussing since 2019 the possibility of joining other states in selling lottery tickets and offering other games online.

Indiana House and Senate committees have endorsed provisions that would require the Legislature’s approval such online lottery activities could begin.

People are also reading…

Representatives of the state’s casinos and convenience stores have objected to the Hoosier Lottery starting online sales by using the lottery law that was written in 1989 before cellphones existed.

Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said some legislators have questions about going further with online gambling.

“This issue’s obviously been intermingled with a broader discussion around I-gaming and those types of things,” Huston said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia's invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening is difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Saturday.

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: "We dont' want to leave our country, we are ready to protect it" says Kyiv resident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News