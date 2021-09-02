 Skip to main content
Indiana legislators not rushing to follow Texas abortion law
Indiana legislators not rushing to follow Texas abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature has approved numerous abortion restrictions over the past decade but its top leaders said Thursday it won’t hurry to adopt a law patterned after a new Texas law that bans most abortions.

Even though legislators will be meeting for an unusual September session, Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray both said they would limit that session to the redrawing of congressional and legislative district maps. That would leave any abortion law debates until the next regular legislative session starts in January.

“We’re closely watching what’s happening in Texas in regards to their new pro-life law, including any legal challenges,” Huston said in a statement. “Indiana is one of the most pro-life states in the country, and we’ll continue to examine ways to further protect life at all stages.”

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed the new Texas law to take effect Wednesday. That has Republicans in many states eager to pass identical measures.

The Texas allows private citizens to bring lawsuits in state court against anyone involved in an abortion, other than the patient. Other abortion laws are enforced by state and local officials, with criminal sanctions possible.

