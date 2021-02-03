Indiana lowers coronavirus risk level for more counties

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials have lowered the risk level for coronavirus spread in more of the state’s counties after the governor decided last week to start relaxing the state’s crowd-size limits.

The state Department of Health’s weekly tracking map updated Wednesday labels four rural counties in the highest-risk red categories. That is down from 73 counties in that category three weeks ago.

This week’s map lists 59 counties in the next-riskiest orange category and all 29 others as yellow in the four-level map.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and state health leaders were scheduled to discuss the coronavirus response during a Wednesday afternoon briefing.

The improving per capita number of new infections and percentage of positive COVID-19 tests prompted Holcomb to allow larger crowd sizes at many venues under his statewide public health order.

Indiana this week surpassed 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths since March, with the past three months being the state’s deadliest even as hospitalizations and deaths have declined since early December.

State health officials on Wednesday added 36 more deaths that happened in recent days to Indiana’s pandemic toll.

