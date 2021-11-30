Indiana medical groups plead for more to get COVID-19 shots

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s top medical groups pleaded Tuesday for more people to get COVID-19 vaccine shots as the state is in the midst of a new surge of infections and hospitalizations.

The organizations warned that the vast majority of current hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated and that hospitals are stressed by caring for more critically ill patients who face longer stays.

Indiana hospitals had about 2,000 COVID-19 patients admitted as of Sunday, a 66% increase in such hospitalizations over the past three weeks, according to tracking by the state health department. About one-quarter of those patients were being treated in intensive care units.

The Indiana Hospital Association, Indiana State Medical Association and Indiana State Nurses Association said more vaccinations are needed to relieve pressure on the state’s health care system.

“Should the current trends continue, everyone in need of health care could be impacted,” the groups said in a statement. “We urge all Hoosiers who have not yet received a vaccine or who are eligible to get a booster to do so before winter arrives to ensure a hospital bed is available for all in need.”

Indiana has the country’s 11th lowest rate for fully vaccinated population at 50.6%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

