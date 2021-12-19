 Skip to main content
Indiana National Guard chief promoted to major general

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana National Guard's leader has been promoted to major general.

The promotion of state Adjutant General Dale Lyles by Gov. Eric Holcomb occurred during a ceremony at the Statehouse on Friday. Holcomb said, “General Lyles is the right man for the right job at the right time."

Lyles, who assumed command of the Indiana National Guard in October 2019, leads a force of about 13,500 troops.

Before that, Lyles served as the deputy chief of staff for operations at the National Guard Bureau in Arlington, Virginia.

His command and staff positions during his 27-year military career include serving as Camp Atterbury’s plans and operations officer and as the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center commander. He was deployed to Afghanistan in 2004 and to Bosnia in 2002.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

