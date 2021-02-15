Indiana panels back tighter abortion law, ending gun permits

At least six states already require doctors to tell women that it may be possible to reverse a medication abortion, while laws in some other states, including Tennessee, have been blocked by legal challenges.

Medical groups say the “reversal" process is not backed up by science, and there is little information about the procedure’s safety.

Dr. Tracey Wilkinson, an assistant professor of pediatrics at the Indiana University School of Medicine, called the proposal “anti-science.”

“The state legislature should not mandate a physician to tell a patient these falsehoods that could ultimately endanger their patients’ lives,” Wilkinson said.

Medication abortions accounted for 44% of the roughly 7,600 abortions performed in Indiana during 2019, according to the state health department’s most recent statistics.