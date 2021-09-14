Indiana redistricting plan secures suburban district for GOP

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Republican redistricting plan shores up a suburban Indianapolis district for the GOP while leaving a potentially targeted Democratic district in northwestern Indiana intact.

The proposal for new congressional districts released Tuesday shifts the northern tier of Democratic-leaning Marion County from the district now held by Republican Rep. Victora Spartz to that of Indianapolis Democratic Rep. Andre Carson.

Other changes among Indiana’s nine congressional districts to account for population shifts don’t appear likely to shift the 7-2 control that Republicans now hold on those seats.