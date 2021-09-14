 Skip to main content
Indiana redistricting plan secures suburban district for GOP
AP

  • Updated
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Republican redistricting plan shores up a suburban Indianapolis district for the GOP while leaving a potentially targeted Democratic district in northwestern Indiana intact.

The proposal for new congressional districts released Tuesday shifts the northern tier of Democratic-leaning Marion County from the district now held by Republican Rep. Victora Spartz to that of Indianapolis Democratic Rep. Andre Carson.

That move will boost Spartz as she lost badly in Marion County in last year’s election even as she won by an overall 50%-46% margin over Democratic candidate Christina Hale.

Other changes among Indiana’s nine congressional districts to account for population shifts don’t appear likely to shift the 7-2 control that Republicans now hold on those seats.

The Republican plan leaves intact the northwestern Indiana district that includes industry-heavy Lake County and has long been a Democratic stronghold. The proposed district along Lake Michigan wouldn’t change much from the one Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan won last year.

Republicans have full control Indiana’s redistricting process through their dominance of the state Legislature.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

