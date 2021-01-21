Indiana report shows COVID-19 vaccination rate up slightly

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s COVID-19 vaccination pace picked up slightly in the past week, pushing to about 362,000 the number of residents who’ve received at least the first of the two-shot immunization.

The state health department’s daily update on Thursday also shows 391 more coronavirus deaths added in the past week to the state’s pandemic toll, which has reached nearly 9,600 fatalities including both confirmed and presumed COVID-19 infections. The state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths has declined to about 50 per day after peaking at 86 per day in mid-December.

About 123,000 first-shot vaccinations in Indiana were reported since a week ago as residents ages 70 and older and health care workers are eligible to receive shots.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and state health officials were scheduled to discuss the coronavirus response during a Thursday afternoon briefing.

The state health department’s updated weekly tracking map labels 34 of Indiana’s 92 counties at the highest risk level for coronavirus spread, down from 73 last week as the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and rate of new infections have declined since peaking in early December. All other counties but one are in the next-riskiest rating of the four-level system.

