Indiana Republicans resolute for school voucher expansion

“They chose us because we are safe, academically challenging and caring,” Miller said.

Indianapolis Public Schools Superintendent Aleesia Johnson joined other voucher expansion foes who maintain traditional public schools are being shortchanged with only about a 60% share of the state funding boost while educating about 90% of Indiana’s students.

“We have seen the state focus more on equality than equity,” Johnson said about Indiana's student funding formula. “Can we say we are equitable in expanding voucher eligibility ... when we know special education students and (English-learning) students’ funding remains stagnant, and we know those students need help?”

The House budget plan would increase the overall base funding for K-12 schools by 1.25% during the first year and 2.5% in the second year of the new budget that would start in July. That would mean about $378 million more for total school funding over the two years — with about $125 million possibly going to additional voucher costs and $19 million to a new program allowing parents to directly spend state money on their child’s education expenses