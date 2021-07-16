Indiana restarts payment of federal unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday resumed making $300 federal unemployment payments to workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic after a court ordered it to do so.

The state Department of Workforce Development issued 25,000 payments totaling more than $33 million on Friday and expects to make thousands of additional payments in the coming days, Regina Ashley, the agency's chief unemployment insurance and workforce solutions officer, said during a news conference.

The payments are the first to be paid since mid-June and will be retroactive to the work week that ended June 25, meaning there won’t be a gap in benefits for eligible claimants, she said.

They come more than a month into a legal battle over the state's participation in federal programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

In addition to resuming the $300 payments, officials said the state has restarted its participation in a federal program that makes gig workers and the self-employed eligible for assistance for the first time and another that provides extra weeks of aid.