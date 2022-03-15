 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Indiana school board public comment bill signed into law

  • Updated
  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana school boards will be required to allow public comment during their meetings under a bill that was signed Tuesday into law.

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the measure that gained final legislative approval on March 2, according to the governor's office.

The new law taking effect July 1 mandates that school boards offer an oral public comment period at all public meetings, including those conducted virtually. The public is currently allowed to attend board meetings but those boards haven’t been required to allow those attending to speak at most sessions.

The legislation was proposed after confrontational or disruptive school board meetings over the last year saw some boards suspend or restrict public comment sessions.

An original version of the bill would have applied to the governing body of any state or local public agency, like city and county councils. That language was rolled back, however, limiting the bill to just school board meetings.

People are also reading…

The final version allows school boards to adopt “reasonable rules” to accommodate public comment periods and maintain order in meetings. That includes setting time limits for those who speak and the removal of disruptive people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee examining whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct after killing a pedestrian with his car in 2020 detailed Thursday how it planned to wrap up its investigation, while attempting to keep out fresh allegations from one of Gov. Kristi Noem's top officials.

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three checkered oil regimes that President Joe Biden and past U.S. leaders have spectacularly snubbed — Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran — are now targets of U.S. outreach as global fuel prices reach jarring levels during the Ukraine crisis.

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A drone that flew over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast and damaging parked cars but causing no injuries, authorities said Friday.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure recently to prove her loyalty to Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace traveled to New York and filmed a social media video outside Trump Tower reminding her South Carolina constituents that she was one of the former president's “earliest supporters."

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face, President Joe Biden's national security adviser warned a top Chinese official on Monday about China's support for Russia in the Ukrainian invasion, even as the Kremlin denied reports it had requested Chinese military equipment to use in the war.

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

ATLANTA (AP) — A plan to cut Georgia state income taxes by more than $1 billion passed the state House Wednesday on a 115-52 vote, with a significant number of Democrats backing the plan despite findings that the changes would raise taxes on more than 500,000 Georgians and that overall benefits are tilted toward the most wealthy taxpayers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian city counts its losses, braces for attacks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News