Indiana sees big cost jump with new prison medical contract

Wexford received a three-year contract for $309 million in 2017 and was given a one-year, $116 million extension. Centurion's contract, which is scheduled to be finalized by July 1, is for $643 million over four years.

Wexford spokeswoman Wendelyn Pekich said the company was “disappointed and surprised” over not winning the new contract.

Centurion, a subsidiary of Missouri-based Centene Corp., is facing a controversy in Tennessee, where state prison officials are going to rebid a $123 million contract the company received for behavioral health services after a lawsuit accused a state official of rigging the bidding process.

The size of Centurion’s Indiana contract apparently exceeds the funding provided by the Legislature in the new two-year state budget. The budget that takes effect in July combined the medical, food and educational services line items with a total of $160 million a year.

The Centurion contract alone would be $160 million a year when divided equally, although the earlier years of the contract are less. The medical services line item in the previous state budget was $97 million, with $36.3 million to cover food expenses and $11.4 million for education costs.

“The contract was awarded after the budget was approved, and adjustments to appropriations could not be made,” Goeller said. “We are in discussions with the State Budget Agency and are considering options.”

