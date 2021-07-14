Indiana sees English, math scores drop on standardized tests

“These results confirm what we expected, and what we now know — student learning was significantly impacted by COVID-19," Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said. “This data cannot be an indictment on anyone, on anything, on any school. The reality is all of us had a global pandemic.”

Wanting to monitor student progress during the pandemic, Indiana education officials still required schools to administer standardized tests in spring of this year, even as many students across the state received instruction virtually or on a hybrid model. The state recorded 97% participation rates on both the English and math sections of the tests for students in grades three to eight, according to the state Education Department.

ILEARN was first administered in 2019. It measures proficiency in various subject starting in third grade, but the main focus is on English/language arts and mathematics in grades three through eight. With federal permission, the assessment was not given in 2020 due to pandemic-related school closures.

State education officials emphasized the 2021 test results should not be compared to those in 2019. Instead, Jenner said schools are being encouraged to use the results to plan how to recover from the pandemic’s effects on student learning.