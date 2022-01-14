Indiana Senate abandons contentious school curriculum bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Senate is dropping a contentious Republican-backed bill that supporters said was aimed at increasing parental input over classroom instruction after the proposal drew national attention and widespread opposition.

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said in a statement Friday that lawmakers had continued to work on the bill this week, “but have determined there is no path forward for it and it will not be considered.”

The legislation would have required all school curricula to be posted online for parental review and banned schools’ ability to implement concepts such as critical race theory.

Bray previously said on Tuesday that legislators needed additional time to work on language in the Senate bill sponsored by Republican. Sen. Scott Baldwin of Noblesville, whose exchange with a teacher during testimony on the bill last week sparked national news coverage and social media backlash after he said teachers must be “impartial” when discussing Nazism and other political ideologies.

A similar bill endorsed by the House education committee on Wednesday could be voted on by the full House next week.

It's not clear whether the Senate would consider the House version of the bill. A Senate Republican spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

Casey Smith is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

