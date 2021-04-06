Indiana Senate blocking repeal of state handgun permit law

Smaltz said many people have waited months for a permit because of a backlog in getting fingerprints and background checks.

“Why not give the lawful good guy a break for once?” Smaltz said.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray pointed to opposition from the Indiana State Police superintendent, the state police chiefs association and the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police.

Bray said he shared the concerns of those groups over the bill’s requirement that the state create a database so that police officers could immediately know if they are encountering people prohibited from having firearms.

“These groups have said that, due to a variety of reasons including the current state of technology and federal laws governing the use of and access to information, creation of such a database is not possible at this time,” Bray said. “Law enforcement believes being able to access this information in the middle of the night during a traffic stop is important and thus, so do I.”

Supporters say 19 states currently don’t require handgun permits. Similar bills allowing permitless gun carry have been pushed by Republican lawmakers in several states this year.

