INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly is accusing his Republican rival Mike Braun of opposing abortion even in cases of rape, incest and medical emergency.

The Democrat highlighted the issue during a debate in Indianapolis Tuesday night, one week before the Nov. 6 election.

Braun did not dispute the charge, but he did strike back by accusing Donnelly of not having an anti-abortion voting record. He also says he wouldn't demonize someone who disagrees with him on the issue.

Both candidates say they oppose abortion, though Donnelly emphasized that it's a personal decision the government should have no role in.

The race is one of the most closely watched in the U.S . Braun and Donnelly are neck-and-neck recent public opinion polls.

