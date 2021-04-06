Indiana Senate OKs optional pregnant worker accommodations

“If we truly set forth to provide support and accommodations to pregnant workers to help ensure that they can get the help they need at work to stay healthy and safe through a pregnancy, then this is not the bill,” said Democratic Sen. Shelli Yoder, of Bloomington. “What this ends up doing is it gives legislators an opportunity to pat ourselves on the back to say we did something, we passed this, when really it’s more of a slap in the face of pregnant workers.”

The latest measure passed the House in February by a 95-2 votes as even lawmakers wanting tougher regulations supported it as a way of getting some protections for women into state law. Senators voted 31-19 on the bill Tuesday, sending the measure Holcomb.

Federal laws already require larger companies to provide pregnancy accommodations, but top Holcomb administration health officials have advocated for the state accommodations requirement as a way of helping pregnant women who don’t face clear rules in the workplace.

The governor said after the House advanced the weaker bill in February that his goal was “not going to come to fruition, that’s been a message received” from lawmakers.