Indiana Senate votes to override local rental rules ban veto

Several senators placed the bill in a trend by Republican legislators to meddle in decisions made by the Democratic mayor and city council of Indianapolis. Other bills under consideration this year would shift control of the Indianapolis police department to a governor-appointed board and strip much of the authority from a citywide zoning board.

“This must stop," said Democratic Sen. Jean Breaux of Indianapolis. “It is time to allow Indianapolis and other local communities, who all have different personalities, different needs, to have the ability, the flexibility ... for them to address what is most important to their community.”

Opponents also say they’re worried the proposal would negate current local regulations, such as those on apartments in college towns, including Bloomington and West Lafayette. They also raise concerns about whether the proposal’s impact on local anti-discrimination ordinances in cities such as Indianapolis, Columbus and South Bend that go further than state law and include protections based on sexual orientation.

Sen. Vaneta Becker of Evansville, one of eight Republicans who joined Democrats in voting to uphold Holcomb’s veto, said she was tired of Indianapolis Republicans pushing statewide laws to overturn actions by the city’s Democratic leaders.

“Some of the legislators feel like they have a duty to do that and that’s fine, that’s your privilege and you’re winning,” Becker said. “But I’m just not sure what’s left for our local government.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.