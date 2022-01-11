 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indiana State of State speech comes amid GOP disagreements

Indiana Budget Surplus

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb talks with reporters on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, during the Dentons Legislative Conference at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. Holcomb announced a plan that his office said would result in taxpayers receiving $125 refund payments from the state's growing budget surplus.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will be giving the annual State of the State speech Tuesday night to state legislators as he’s facing disagreements with fellow Republicans on some key issues.

House Republicans are pushing a proposal that would force businesses to allow exemptions from any workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements and a bill making broad business and individual tax cuts. Those proposals face doubts from both Holcomb and Senate Republican leaders but are likely to face debates as the legislative session continues into March.

Holcomb has been touting the big jump in state tax collections that is triggering $125 payments to all taxpayers under Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund law. Holcomb has said he has an open mind about possible tax cuts but indicated he would rather wait on such a decision until a new two-year state budget is drafted in 2023 and there was more certainty about the economy.

The governor has so far avoided taking a position on a conservative push mandating that classroom materials be vetted by parent review committees and placing restrictions on teaching about racism and political topics.

Democrats have criticized the Republican-dominated Legislature for its attention to divisive cultural issues rather than tackling problems such as Indiana’s high costs for childcare and medical expenses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

