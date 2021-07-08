Indiana State Police distributing body cameras to troopers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Body cameras have been distributed to nearly one-third of front-line Indiana state troopers almost a year after the governor announced the step as part of the state’s response to racial injustice concerns, state police officials said Thursday.

Distribution of the body and in-car cameras started last month and should be completed in late August, officials said. Cameras have so far been distributed to some 230 agency personnel of the nearly 800 who are set to receive them. Those include uniformed troopers and sergeants assigned to patrol duties, Capitol Police officers and some Special Operations units.

The camera system, which is estimated to cost about $15 million to operate over five years, includes sensors that automatically turn on the cameras whenever a trooper’s handgun is drawn or a patrol car’s emergency lights are activated, state police Superintendent Doug Carter said.

“The fail safes are really there to get that on at the appropriate time,” Carter said.