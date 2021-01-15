Indiana Statehouse closing ahead of possible protests

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Statehouse complex will be closed to the public through Wednesday and state legislative meetings next week are canceled because of possible protests related to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, the governor’s office said Friday.

Demonstrations are expected at state capitols across the country beginning Sunday and leading up to Biden’s succession of President Donald Trump on Wednesday. The FBI and the governor’s office said officials have received no credible threats against the Statehouse in Indianapolis but downtown businesses have been warned about a protest planned for Sunday afternoon.

The Indiana Statehouse and the nearby state office buildings will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, in addition to the scheduled closures over the weekend and Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the governor’s office said.

“The safety and security of our state employees and the Hoosiers who use our state services are always top of mind,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement. “After an evaluation with public safety leaders, we have decided to err on the side of caution and close the state government complex to the public.”