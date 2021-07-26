Indiana Supreme Court asked to stall governor's powers suit

Indiana University law professor Joel Schumm, who believes the emergency session law violates the state constitution, said he considered Rokita’s appeal a “longshot” and disagreed with his arguments that allowing the lawsuit to proceed would subject lawmakers to “extreme hardship.”

“There is no hardship at all,” Schumm said. “They are at home in their districts while the attorney general litigates a legal issue on their behalf.”

Rokita, a past Holcomb political rival who’s positioned himself as a combative conservative, described both the governor’s lawsuit and the Marion County judge’s ruling as violating the public’s constitutional protections.

“Allowing the Governor’s lawsuit to continue confers power on the judiciary, the branch of government that, by design, is least representative of the people,” Rokita said in a statement. “This power grab by the Governor and the authority it would give to the courts to interfere with political decisions should scare us all.”

