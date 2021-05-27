Indiana University reviewing vaccine policy amid criticism

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University is reviewing its new COVID-19 vaccination requirement as more state officials line up against it.

IU defended Thursday the policy requiring vaccinations for all students and employees as a way to safely return to full in-person classes and events on all its campuses starting with the fall semester.

But IU said it “will further consider our process for verifying the requirement” a day after the state attorney general issued a non-binding opinion that the policy was illegal under a new state law banning the state or local governments from issuing or requiring vaccine passports.