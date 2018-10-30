Try 1 month for 99¢

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Senate candidates meet in their final debate one week before the election will decide who will take the hotly contested match-up between incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly and Republican businessman Mike Braun.

Libertarian Lucy Brenton also will appear with Donnelly and Braun on Tuesday night at the Toby Theater at Newfields, formerly the Indianapolis Museum of Art.

The race is one of the most closely watched in the U.S . and could determine which party controls the Senate next year.

Braun and Donnelly are neck-and-neck recent public opinion polls.

