 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indianapolis lifting local COVID-19 mask, capacity rules
0 Comments
AP

Indianapolis lifting local COVID-19 mask, capacity rules

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis officials are lifting all the city’s local COVID-19 restrictions as of Thursday, a move that will allow full capacity at restaurants, bars, sports venues and other businesses.

The action announced Tuesday comes after Indianapolis had kept a mask mandate for unvaccinated people and capacity limits for many businesses even after the statewide mask order ended in early April.

Federal regulations continue requiring face masks for everyone in airports and hospitals and using public transportation and private businesses can still require mask use, said Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department.

Caine cited the recent low levels of new coronavirus-related infections, hospitalizations and deaths as allowing the easing of restrictions.

Caine said more progress was needed to raise the county’s current 40% COVID-19 vaccination rate, with less than half of residents younger than 40 vaccinated so far. The statewide rate is also about 40%, although some suburban Indianapolis counties are over 50%.

“We still have a significant amount of work to do ahead of us,” Caine said.

The Marion County changes include allowing full capacity at sports events, including the upcoming Indianapolis Colts season at Lucas Oil Stadium, Caine said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Combating back to school anxiety post-COVID

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias
National Politics

US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. troops in eastern Syria came under rocket attack Monday, with no reported casualties, one day after U.S. Air Force planes carried out airstrikes near the Iraq-Syria border against what the Pentagon said were facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups to support drone strikes inside Iraq.

+9
Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target
National

Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Standing in the State Dining Room on May 4, President Joe Biden laid out a lofty goal to vaccinate 70% of American adults by Independence Day, saying the U.S. would need to overcome “doubters” and laziness to do it. “This is your choice,” he told Americans. "It’s life and death.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News