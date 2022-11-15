 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indianapolis Mayor Hogsett announces bid for 3rd term

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Tuesday he’ll seek a third term next year as leader of Indiana’s largest city and economic driver.

The 66-year-old Democrat was first elected mayor in 2015 and easily won reelection in 2019 but will be trying to become only the second mayor to win more than two terms since the city limits were expanded to include all of Marion County in the 1970s.

“All I can see as I stand here tonight is tomorrow,” Hogsett said in announcing his reelection bid.

Hogsett has overseen several major city projects as mayor, including this year’s opening of a new $590 million criminal justice complex housing the county courts and jail and the long-stalled redevelopment of a vacant General Motors plant site near the city’s downtown.

Hogsett, however, has faced criticism over the city’s crime rate, including a record number of homicides during 2021, along with his handling of violent protests in 2020 over the police killing of George Floyd and the sluggish recovery of downtown Indianapolis businesses.

Hogsett’s campaign touts increased city police spending — including a 16% pay increase for new officers — and new programs such as a 24-hour team with behavioral health workers to respond to calls about mental health and substance abuse problems.

Indianapolis has trended heavily Democratic and complaints about crime from Republicans didn’t seem to stick to Democratic Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears as he won election last week with nearly 60% of the vote.

No Republican mayoral candidates have yet emerged, but state Rep. Robin Shackleford announced last week that she would run in the Democratic primary. Shackleford, who is leader of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, said her campaign would focus on making the city safer and narrowing the gap between affluent and poor neighborhoods.

Hogsett was the top federal prosecutor in Indianapolis before making his first mayoral run. He started his political career in the 1980s as a top adviser to Evan Bayh and followed Bayh as secretary of state for six years after Bayh was elected governor.

Republican William Hudnut was the only recent Indianapolis mayor to win more than two terms as he served 16 years from 1976 to 1991. The only other mayor since then to seek a third term was Democrat Bart Peterson, who was upset in the 2007 election by Republican Greg Ballard.

