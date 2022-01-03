 Skip to main content
Indiana's GOP governor, lawmakers differing on top issues

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed a tax cut for some businesses Monday that is decidedly less ambitious than what many of his fellow Republicans want to seek during the new legislative session.

Holcomb continued his cautious approach toward state finances ahead of legislators returning to the Statehouse for Tuesday’s start of the 2022 session. The governor also is facing disagreements with a Republican-backed proposal aimed at limiting workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements and declined to say whether he supports adding political party identifications to what are now nonpartisan school board elections.

Projected booming growth in the state’s budget surplus has some GOP lawmakers talking about possible individual income tax cuts that could reduce state tax collections by hundreds of millions of dollars. The governor’s proposed changes to the property tax on business equipment, meanwhile, wouldn’t reduce those tax bills for at least a few years.

Holcomb said he had concerns such as inflation, a possible slowdown in sales tax revenue as federal COVID-19 relief payments end and additional costs to attract and retain state employees in a competitive job market.

“We’ll talk to folks and if we can be persuaded, we’re open minded about this," Holcomb said.

