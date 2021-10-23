 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Indiana's governor asks court to review emergency law ruling

  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is asking the state's high court to review a judge's ruling that upheld a new law giving legislators more power to intervene during public health emergencies.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said Friday in a statement that he has appealed the Marion County judge's ruling to Indiana Supreme Court to seek “clarity and finality on this important issue."

The Republican-dominated Legislature enacted the law over Holcomb's veto following criticism from conservatives over a statewide mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions that Holcomb had imposed by executive orders.

The measure establishes a new process under which legislative leaders can call the General Assembly into what it calls an “emergency session.” Holcomb's lawsuit argued that the law violates a state constitutional provision allowing only the governor to call the Legislature into a special session.

People are also reading…

In an Oct. 7 ruling, Marion Superior Judge Patrick Dietrick said the state constitution gives the General Assembly the authority to determine when and for how long it will meet.

In a prepared statement Friday, Holcomb said his lawsuit "is about making sure that state government operates the way our constitution outlines."

“The proper functioning of state government is critical, especially during times of emergency. Our State, and its people, deserve clarity and finality on this important issue, which is why I am filing an appeal today," Holcomb added.

Republican state Attorney General Todd Rokita has sided with legislators in defending the new law. Rokita's office released statement critiquing the governor's appeal, The Indianapolis Star reported.

“He got his answer. Turns out he didn’t like the answer,” the statement said. “So, now the taxpayers have to continue to be on the hook for his lawsuit."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska AG: Docs can prescribe controversial COVID drugs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's attorney general said Friday that he won't seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections, as long as they get informed consent from patients and don't engage in misconduct.

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz launched his campaign for a second term Tuesday in an increasingly divided Minnesota, saying he made the tough calls necessary to beat back the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy.

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Democrats are hurriedly reworking key aspects of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic policy plan, trimming the social services and climate change programs and rethinking new taxes on corporations and the wealthy to pay for a scaled-back package.

Ballot confuses financing of proposed Albuquerque stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Voters in Albuquerque may be confused about how a proposed soccer stadium will be funded because the ballot measure includes inconsistent language about financing for the city’s $50 million stadium bond proposal.

Trump announces launch of media company, social media site

Trump announces launch of media company, social media site

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he's launching a new media company with its own social media platform.

Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

Restaurateur whose business was raided by sheriff gets $5M

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County officials approved a settlement Wednesday with a restaurant owner in metro Phoenix who claimed in a lawsuit that then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s office had defamed him and violated his rights about seven years ago when investigating whether employees at his restaurants used fraudulent IDs to get jobs.

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories October 22

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News