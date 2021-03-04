Indicted lawmaker introduces bills for govt accountability

The former House speaker was one of the driving forces behind the nuclear plants’ financial rescue, which added a new fee to every electricity bill in the state and directed over $150 million a year through 2026 to the plants near Cleveland and Toledo. He has pleaded not guilty.

His successor, House Speaker Bob Cupp, remained mum Thursday on the topic and the use of the majority party’s resources to promote Householder's bills.

“Mr. Householder is a member of the Ohio House and members have the right to introduce bills and they will be handled according to the rules of the House,” Cupp, a Lima Republican, told reporters.

The House has remained in limbo over Householder’s seat, with Democrats pushing to have him removed only to be later rebuked by their Republican colleagues. The momentum to remove Householder in the days after the federal affidavit was released in July died down in the last session as the House became inundated with virus and election-related legislation.

Cupp has reiterated that he believes Householder should resign from his seat without forcing the GOP caucus to remove him.

Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

