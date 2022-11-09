JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian official: Russian President Putin will not attend G-20 summit, avoiding possible confrontation over Ukraine.
Indonesian official: Russian President Putin will not attend G-20 summit, avoiding possible confrontation over Ukraine
