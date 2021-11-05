 Skip to main content
AP

Infant son of Pete Buttigieg home after hospitalization

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg arrives to attend an event on the global supply chain bottlenecks during in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, are publicly celebrating their adopted baby son's return home after being hospitalized for a health scare.

The couple adopted an infant boy and girl, named Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg, about two months ago.

On Friday, Chasten Buttigieg revealed on Twitter that the boy, nicknamed Gus, was recovering after being hospitalized and spending an time on a ventilator.

Chasten Buttigieg wrote on Twitter: “After 3 weeks in and out of hospitals, 125 miles in an ambulance, and a terrifying week on a ventilator, Gus is home, smiling, and doing great.”

Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay person to be confirmed by the Senate for a Cabinet position, added on Twitter, that he was, “Thankful, relieved, and reflecting a great deal on the mixture of joy, terror, and love that is parenting.”

The couple didn't reveal further details about the exact nature of their son's health situation. On Halloween, they posted pictures on Twitter of the babies dressed in what appeared to be traffic cone costumes, using the hashtag #twinfrastructure.

The picture of Gus was clearly taken in a hospital. “Gus has been having a rough go of it but we’re headed in the right direction,” Chasten Buttigieg tweeted at the time.

